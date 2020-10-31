'Happy Ending': US Rapper Adopts Dog Hurled At Him By White Woman, Names It 'Movie'

A racist attack video went viral earlier this month, where a white woman hurled a puppy to attack a black man. The puppy who was cruelly thrown by the woman has been adopted and given a home by Rapper Abel Goshu who was attacked by the woman.

Goshu was stopped by the 'disturbed woman' on the way to his car in Los Angeles on October 10. He was shocked when she threw the Belgian Malinois puppy that she was carrying at him. The whole incident was filmed by the rapper which he then posted on his social media accounts.

In the video that went viral, the woman can be seen making racist comments and using inappropriate language. She repeatedly blocked the rapper’s path and as she continued to pace in front of Goshu, she suddenly mentioned that he is Black.

All's well that ends well - 'Happy Ending'

After the horrific incident, Goshu has named the puppy 'Movie' and he is happy that he could give the puppy a 'happy ending'. The puppy now has a brother too, a Pomeranian Husky named Pluto. He named the puppy 'Movie' as it fits the situation. The incident was unreal just like something out of a movie. Her life is a lot better now, a happy ending, he said.

Movie is settling well into her new life and gets along well with her brother Pluto, a report by the daily mail quoted Goshu as saying. He further informed that people started offering financial support for the puppy once the distressing incident went viral. Goshu also set-up an account on the crowdfunding platform, GoFundMe so the well-wishers could have a proper channel for donation. So far around $8000 ( Rs 5,95,561 INR) has been raised for Movie.

About the bizzare incident

During the incident, the rapper asked the woman where she got the dog from because he had a feeling that the puppy was stolen, based on the way she held the dog. On being questioned by the man, she threw the dog at him and that time Goshu was all concerned for the dog’s well-being as the animal fell on its back and later ran between his legs. He further maintained that during the racist attack, his concern was to protect the puppy and initially felt bad for the woman due to her racist remarks and couldn’t decide if she was unwell or on drugs. However when she threw the dog things got serious. He protected the dog and later took it home.

