US Registers Highest Single-day Spike With Nearly 90,000 COVID-19 Cases And 971 Deaths

The United States on October 29 registered the highest-daily spike in COVID-19 cases after it recorded almost 90,000 cases. As per the data shared by John Hopkins University, the US on Thursday reported 88,521 new cases and 971 fatalities. The number of COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday was 78,981.

READ | US: Wisconsin Governor Says COVID-19 Numbers Are Alarming

COVID-19: US records highest single-day spike

Former US commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Scott Gottlieb during an interview with CNBC's 'Squawk Box' said that currently, the US is facing the hardest time in the pandemic. He also said that people cannot give up their guard right now.

"This is the hardest point in this pandemic right now... the next two months... We cannot give up our guard right now," said the former FDA commissioner.

Meanwhile, a recent analysis by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine suggested that by the middle of January 2021, around 2,250 Americans could be dying of COVID-19 on a daily basis.

READ | COVID-19: Amount Of Virus Detected At Hospital Admission Predicts Patient Outcome, Study Says

The data from COVID-19 Tracking Project informed that along with recording the highest daily-spike of COVID-19 cases, the country has also registered a new weekly record after it reported over 500,000 new infections.

In the last two weeks, 25 states in the US have set a new record for COVID-19 cases. The figures also include 17 states that have recorded a sudden spike in the daily case tally since last Wednesday. As per the John Hopkins tally, the US has registered over 8,947,830 cases and at least 228,656 people have died of the COVID-19 infection since the start of the pandemic.

READ | Donald Trump Jr. Downplays COVID-19 Deaths Depites Daily Numbers Nearing 1,000 Mark

READ | US Agrees To Export F-35 Jets To UAE After Peace Deal, Notification Sent To Congress

(With ANI inputs)