Heavily Armed Man En Route To Kill Joe Biden, Dr. Fauci & Others On 'hit List' Arrested

A heavily armed man en route to the White House to kill US President Joe Biden, his chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci and several other prominent American politicians on a what is being alleged a 'Tik Tok hit list' was intercepted and detained in the state of Iowa last week, court records unsealed and accessed by NPR on Wednesday stated. Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, from Sacramento, is now facing a federal charge of "Threats Against US President” as he was on his way to Washington, DC with a loaded AR-15 rifle and ammunition loaded in the motor vehicle.

"[Xiong said] that if released from custody, he would immediately resume traveling to the White House ... and 'do whatever it takes' to complete his plan," Larson wrote in the complaint seen by the agencies. "Xiong stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons in the White House."

'Called upon by God to combat evil demons,' arrested man tells investigators

Xiong was pulled over on I-80 by Sergeant Justin Larson with the Cass County Sheriff's Office, who told the 7news network that he was speeding and making way ‘aggressively’ in the traffic until he stopped at the signal. When pulled over for his suspicious behaviour, the former told the sergeant that he was heading to Washington, DC to take pictures of the White House. Upon search, he was found carrying loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition, body armour, and medical kits in the trunk of the car and admitted that he was on his way to "kill those in power.”

The 25-year-old worked at a grocery store for living in Merced, California, and started driving from his home in Sacramento reads a criminal complaint written by the Secret Service Special Agent from Omaha who interrogated him later. He was apprehended in Cass County and has since remained under detention in a Council Bluffs jail in Pottawattamie. He was brought in to the Sheriff's Office by the sergeant, where he revealed during his questioning that he was called upon by God to “combat evil demons in the White House.”

The special agent stated in the court document that the man believed, "he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power.” Had he not been intercepted, the special agent told the investigators, the man would have continued on to Washington, DC, and committed crimes.

Google Maps show that he was en route to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the address for the White House. The now-jailed man wanted to shoot former US President Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, US top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He admitted that he wanted to kill Biden unless he complied with his demands.

A drawing with what investigators identified as a "weak spot” was recovered from the man to trespass the White House security points. He had plans to “grapple a hook to climb the perimeter fence before getting into the White House to kill those on his hit list,” the court document reads. If released from custody, the man would resume his journey to the White House and “do whatever it takes” to complete his plan,” it furthermore stated.