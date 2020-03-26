Just 'Wow': Here's How Trump Reacted To A Video Of His Biggest Opponent Biden Coughing

As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has gone up to 65,797, and has claimed over 1000 lives, President Donald Trump has posted a video of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden casting aspersion on his coughing. He shared a video posted by Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media at the White House on Twitter in which Biden can be seen coughing several times. Biden has not gone for a test of coronavirus.

US Coronavirus cases cross new milestone; real number feared to be much higher

Biden has faced growing pressure from allies to speak out more about the coronavirus. In two fundraisers this past week, supporters asked how they could see more of Biden as Trump blankets the airwaves with daily, freewheeling briefings that drive each day’s news cycle. Trump, for his part Tuesday, summoned his favorite nickname for his likely fall opponent, dismissing any critiques from “Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Donald Trump makes racist Coronavirus reference, even after China's "Wuhan virus" umbrage

Trump tested negative

After three 'Mar-a-Lago' guests tested positive for the Coronavirus, with confirmed contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the White House confirmed that he has been tested negative. The White House released the test results Saturday night after Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had taken the coronavirus test, following days of resisting being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus, including members of the Brazilian president’s delegation who visited with him at his Florida resort.

COVID-19: After asking people to 'relax', Donald Trump says 'God Bless USA'