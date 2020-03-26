The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Just 'Wow': Here's How Trump Reacted To A Video Of His Biggest Opponent Biden Coughing

US News

As the number of coronavirus cases in the US has gone up to 65,797, and has claimed over 1000 lives, President Donald Trump has posted a video Joe Biden

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

As the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has gone up to 65,797, and has claimed over 1000 lives, President Donald Trump has posted a video of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden casting aspersion on his coughing. He shared a video posted by Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media at the White House on Twitter in which Biden can be seen coughing several times. Biden has not gone for a test of coronavirus.

US Coronavirus cases cross new milestone; real number feared to be much higher

Biden has faced growing pressure from allies to speak out more about the coronavirus. In two fundraisers this past week, supporters asked how they could see more of Biden as Trump blankets the airwaves with daily, freewheeling briefings that drive each day’s news cycle. Trump, for his part Tuesday, summoned his favorite nickname for his likely fall opponent, dismissing any critiques from “Sleepy Joe Biden.” 

Donald Trump makes racist Coronavirus reference, even after China's "Wuhan virus" umbrage

Trump tested negative

After three 'Mar-a-Lago' guests tested positive for the Coronavirus, with confirmed contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the White House confirmed that he has been tested negative. The White House released the test results Saturday night after Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had taken the coronavirus test, following days of resisting being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus, including members of the Brazilian president’s delegation who visited with him at his Florida resort.

COVID-19: After asking people to 'relax', Donald Trump says 'God Bless USA'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
UN YET TO DISCUSS OVER ON COVID-19
Coronavirus
BOXER AMIR KHAN OFFERS DONATION
Coronavirus
COVID-19:PUDUCHERRY CONG MLA BOOKED
Trump slams media outlet for publishing coronavirus isolation news, calls it 'corrupt'
TRUMP SLAMS MEDIA AMID COVID-19
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS PATIENT TAKEN INTO CUST
Omar Abdullah
OMAR DEMANDS 4G RESTORATION