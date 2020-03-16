COVID-19: After Asking People To 'relax', Donald Trump Says 'God Bless USA'

After saying “it's under control” when the United States detected the first case of deadly coronavirus, US President Donald Trump has just now tweeted that “God bless the US” on March 16. After being originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan, the COVID-19 has now infected at least 3,807 people in the US and has caused 69 deaths. While Trump's tweet remained without context, apparently the nation is rocked with the pandemic when paired with panic buying of citizens leading to empty aisles in supermarkets.

God Bless the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

Moreover, Trump's cry foul to the Almighty came just a few hours after he had asked all Americans to “relax” and assured them that the administration is in communication with the producers of goods who will maintain the stock. Meanwhile, the US President's administration has also been widely criticised for “chaotic” approach towards handling of the crisis and people have also accused the authorities of leaving them “unprepared”. However, Trump has not only boasted about the precautionary measures taken by his administration in the wake of the pandemic but also claimed that the federal government will “unleash its full potential” to contain the spread.

'Take it easy'

Donald Trump had also urged its citizens to “take it easy” and that “it will all pass” in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. While the US President made the comments on March 16 in a news conference at White House, the internet users were not seen impressed by the comments. Not only did the netizens point out the “disappointment” of Trump administration's handling of the crisis but some of them also posted images of empty markets and declining stocks, which do not fall in synergy with Trump's assurance that he has talked to maintain the production of the goods.

Trump said, “But you don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax. People are going in and they’re buying more. I remember, I guess, during the conversation, Doug of Walmart said that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas. Relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass.”

