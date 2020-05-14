"President's Son-in-law Doesn't Get To Decide Election Dates": Hillary Slams Jared Kushner

Former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton stated that Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and senior advisor does not get to decide when the Presidential elections take place. She was responding to Kushner refusing to guarantee that the elections will be held in November.

Clinton jumps the gun

On May 12, a US media outlet conducted an interview with Kushner and in the interview, he was asked whether he will "commit that the elections will happen on November 3?" and he replied, "I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan. Hopefully, by the time we get to September, October, November, we’ve done enough work with testing and with all the different things we’re trying to do to prevent a future outbreak of the magnitude that would make us shut down again. I really believe that once America opens up, it’ll be very hard for America to ever lockdown again.”

Sharing an article accusing him of not ruling out the elections, Clinton said in a tweet, "I can’t believe I have to write this sentence, but the president's son-in-law doesn't get to decide when the election is."

Clinton was the Democratic candidate for the 2016 Presidential elections, but she lost to Republican Donald Trump. For the upcoming elections, Clinton has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the presumptive Democrat running for the White House.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump called on governors across the nation Wednesday to work to reopen schools in their states, pointedly taking issue with Dr Anthony Fauci's caution against moving too quickly in sending students back to class. The President accused Fauci of wanting “to play all sides of the equation," a comment that suggested he is tiring of the nation's top infectious disease expert. “I think they should open the schools, absolutely. I think they should,” Trump told reporters at the White House, echoing comments he'd made in a television interview.

“Our country's got to get back and it's got to get back as soon as possible. And I don't consider our country coming back if the schools are closed,” he said.

Fauci had urged caution in testimony before a Senate committee on Tuesday, although he made clear that he believes reopening decisions will likely differ from one region to the next.

“We don't know everything about this virus and we really better be pretty careful, particularly when it comes to children,” Fauci told the committee. At one point, he told members that “the idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far.” Over 85,000 people have died thus far in the US from Covid.

