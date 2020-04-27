US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden For 2020 Elections

Congress speaker Nancy Pelosi has publically announced her endorsement for the only Democratic candidate in the race for the White House in 2020, Joe Biden on April 27. In a pre-recorded video shared on Twitter, Pelosi not only credited Biden for fighting for health care, American families among other issues in the past but also called him the “true personification of hope”. Pelosi also mentioned how former US President Barack Obama has showcased his confidence in Biden several times. Further while citing Biden's previous achievements, she concluded by saying she is “proud” to support Biden in the Presidential elections of 2020 in the United States against Republican US President Donald Trump.

In the video, Pelosi said, "And as we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis."

"For these and other reasons, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for President, a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values authenticity and integrity," she added.

.@JoeBiden has fought for our health care, for our families & for our children’s future.



To his work, Joe brings values & integrity. He is a voice of reason & resilience who will fight #ForThePeople. Today, I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States. -NP pic.twitter.com/Qdc9vTgWHP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 27, 2020

Barack Obama endorse Biden

Earlier this month, former US President Barack Obama endorsed his ex-deputy and current presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his White House bid. In a video message posted on Twitter, Obama said he is "proud to endorse my friend Joe Biden for the President of the United States". Biden was Obama's Vice President throughout his two four-year terms (2009-2017) in the White House.

Recalling his 2008 decision to choose Biden as his running mate, Obama said it was "one of my best decisions ever". "I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now... Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through along recovery," Obama said.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

