The former first lady, senator and Democratic presidential candidate of the United States, Hillary Clinton has responded to special counsel John Durham court filing alleging that her 2016 presidential campaign paid for computer research to link Donald Trump to Russia. She stated that they are spinning up a fake scandal.

On Twitter, she stated that Trump and Fox are feverishly spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. She also stated that the more they continue to lie the more his wrongdoings are exposed. She further said for those interested in reality, here is an excellent debunking of their latest nonsense. She provided a link to a Vanity Fair article titled, "You'll never believe it but Hillary Clinton did not, in fact, spy on Trump's White House."

Criticism against the Clinton campaign

In the meanwhile, the documents disclosed by Durham have sparked a firestorm of criticism against the Clinton campaign. Trump demanded that the Justice Department declassify and reveal all remaining papers relating to the allegations that his campaign collaborated with Russia on Tuesday. Senators Wisconsin's Ron Johnson and Iowa's Chuck Grassley asked the Justice Department on Tuesday to declassify any remaining Russia probe records. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the House's minority leader, promised on the same day that if Republicans take control of the House after the midterm elections, he would pursue Durham's conclusions.

In a Friday filing, Durham said that Michael Sussmann, a Clinton campaign lawyer, crafted and communicated false accusations regarding the Trump Organisation and Moscow-based Alfa-Bank to the FBI on behalf of at least two particular clients, including the Clinton campaign. Sussmann was charged with lying to a federal agent in September and entered a not guilty plea. In February 2017, Sussmann approached1 a second agency, thought to be the CIA, to provide them with an updated set of charges concerning the bank, according to New York Post.

Intend to politicise the case

On Monday, the defence team accused Durham of making prejudicial and baseless claims that are irrelevant. They went on to say that the claims were clearly intended to politicise this case, inflame media coverage, and taint the jury pool, according to New York Post. However, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) indicated over the weekend that the latest file backs up Trump's assertion that spying was going on.

