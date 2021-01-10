Hillary Clinton Mocks Permanent Suspension Of Donald Trump's Twitter Account

Hillary Clinton took to her official Twitter handle to troll the outgoing US President Donald Trump after his account on the micro-blogging platform was permanently banned on Friday. Clinton, who ran against the Republican leader in 2016, posted a checkmark emoji as she shared an older tweet of hers, where she had commented on one of Trump's post, saying "Delete your account". Trump's personal Twitter handle was removed by the social media platform in the wake of the Capitol Hill protest.

Trump is accused of inciting a riotous mob on January 6, who later laid siege to the US Congress building, where a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory was underway. The unrest led to the immediate evacuation of Congress members from the House. Five people, including a police officer, died during the incident.

'Long overdue'

Trump's Twitter handle has been permanently banned owing to the repeated violations of the platform's policy by the president, including the recurrent posting of unfounded claims about a "rigged election". Ever since Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, he has been continuously levelling baseless allegations, claiming election fraud and irregularities, often sharing conspiracy theories on Twitter. On several occasions, Twitter had to flag Trump's posts regarding the election, often attaching a warning underneath, saying the "above-mentioned information is inaccurate" or "please visit the official election website for more information about the presidential polls".

When the situation became worse on January 6, causing a law and order situation in the United States, Twitter had to take the call of permanently removing the president's handle from the platform. The move has caused a stir among his supporters, who are calling it a curb on freedom of expression. However, most people on social media argue that the removal of Trump's Twitter handle was long overdue.

