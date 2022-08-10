Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump Over FBI Raid At Florida Home, Promotes 'but Her Emails' Merch

Former US Secretary of State and Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton not only mocked former President Donald Trump over the FBI’s raid at his Florida’s Mar-a-Lago but also plugged the merchandise hats that monetize the controversy surrounding her. On Monday (local time), at least 30 FBI officials searched through Trump’s 128-room building at Palm Beach resort and not much is publicly known about the details of the move. As per reports, it was over suspicion and allegation that Trump destroyed official documents from his time in the White House.

However, the 2016 Democratic Nominee, who lost against Trump, used the opportunity to ramp up sales of the hats with the slogan 'But Her Emails', that are a taunting reference to Trump’s claims that she was investigated for getting rid of thousands of emails from a secure server when she served as Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013. Shortly after Clinton’s plug-in for hats on Twitter, the $32-a-pop accessories were sold out online but were available for pre-order.

Taking to Social media on Tuesday, Clinton said, “Every “But her emails” hat or shirt sold helps Onward Together partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values.⁣ Just saying!⁣ Link to get yours in my profile.” It is to note that ‘Onward Together’ is a Political Action Committee (PAC) founded by Clinton in 2017 donating proceeds to leftist groups such as Swing Left, Run for Something, Texas Civil Rights Project and Color of Change.

Clinton’s merchandise is rooted in the scandal involving the former US First Lady. She was investigated and then cleared for deleting more than 33,000 emails from a private email server. She had told the FBI that she thought all those emails were private.

Trump on FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago: 'These are dark times for US'

After becoming the only US President to fail his re-election bid and still facing actions by the US Justice Department over January 6 Capitol riot and his alleged role in meddling in the 2020 elections, Trump decried the FBI's raid as “dark times” for the United States. As per reports, Trump, who is now eying the 2024 presidential elections, was not at his home at the time FBI agents carried out the raid.

Through a post on Truth Social, his own social media platform, Trump said on Monday, "These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents". He added, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Image: AP/Twitter