It Appears The Plan Is, Shamefully, To Have No Plan: Hillary Clinton On Trump's Covid Plan

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton on Wednesday shamed the US administration led by President Donald Trump for taking the decision to wind down the Coronavirus task force, despite the growing number of cases. Clinton warned that Americans will suffer during the pandemic due to the poor decision by the President. She also appealed to the Americans to replace the Trump-led administration in the upcoming Presidential election in November.

Taking to Twitter Clinton wrote: "It appears the plan is, shamefully, to have no plan. Americans will suffer. We must replace this administration in November".

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 5, 2020

Trump plans to wind down COVID task force

Speaking at an Arizona mask factory on Tuesday President Donald Trump and other administration officials said that they had made so much progress in bringing the Coronavirus under control that they planned to wind down the coronavirus task force in the coming weeks and focus the White House on restarting the economy.

Trump said that the task force would be shut down and replaced with an unspecified new advisory body as the country moved into what he called Phase 2 of a response to a pandemic that has killed more than 71,000 Americans.

He used the trip to demonstrate his determination to see an easing of stay-at-home orders even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat. The president did not wear a mask despite guidelines saying they should be worn inside the factory at all times.

The news of the winding down of the task force came as the rate of new infections and deaths was falling in New York but was continuing to rise in much of the rest of the country. A number of projections suggest that deaths will remain at elevated levels for months and are likely to increase as states ease their stay-at-home orders. The US is closing in on 1.25 million infections.

