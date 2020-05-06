Donald Trump Says US Has Flattened Curve Even As Covid Cases Cross 1 Million

Asserting that the United States has flattened the curve on coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the country is now in the next stage of the battle, which is a "very safe phased and gradual reopening".

"Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we have flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle. A very safe, phased and gradual reopening of our country," Trump said in his remarks at Honeywell International in Phoenix. According to John Hopkins University, which tracks coronavirus patients, by Tuesday, more than 71,000 Americans had died due to the deadly virus and over 12 lakh had tested positive.

However, there has been a sharp decline in the number of new cases and deaths in the country in the last one week, prompting Trump to say that the country has been able to flatten the curve. This pandemic, he said, has underscored the vital importance of reassuring US supply chains and constructing a powerful domestic manufacturing base.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates



"I have been talking about that for a long time. Oftentimes, you would see a plant like this at a different country doing the work you can be doing, and you will do it better. The United States declared its independence nearly 250 years ago, but in recent decades, Washington politicians allowed our independence to be offshored, outsourced and ceded to foreign countries. But we are taking it back and we have been taking it back. And you look at our job numbers, you knew that we were taking it back," Trump said.

As such his administration believes in two simple rules -- buy American and hire Americans, he added. "The people of our country are warriors. With your help, we will vanquish the virus and build a future of greatness and glory with American heart, American hands, American pride and American soul," he said.

READ | Trump mulling imposition of tariff on China for mishandling Covid, says 'we're not happy'

Trump threatens China

US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated that imposing an additional tariff on China for allegedly mishandling the coronavirus outbreak is "certainly an option". Trump has repeatedly threatened China of consequences if it is found that China knowingly released the virus. Last week, he said that the US is doing "very serious" investigation against China. He has also halted US funding to the UN body after alleging mismanaging the coronavirus crisis. Trump has blamed WHO's "very much sided" approach to China on coronavirus crisis.

(with PTI inputs)

READ | WHO 'keen' to investigate origin of coronavirus on invitation from China

READ | MHA issues SOP for evacuation of Indian nationals stranded abroad, priority to distressed