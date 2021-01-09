Hillary Clinton Shares 2016 Tweet After Twitter Bans Donald Trump's Account Permanently

Former First Lady of US Hillary Clinton on January 9 commented over Twitter's action on outgoing US President Donald Trump by using her 2016 tweet. Clinton had in 2016 told Trump to delete his account. She used a tick mark emoji while retweeting her 2016 tweet wherein Trump had criticised ex-President Barack Obama and Clinton in the run-up to the then polls.

After ex-President Barack Obama endorsed Clinton, Trump, had tweeted: “Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary. He wants four more years of Obama—but nobody else does!” To this Hillary Clinton had then responded, "Delete your account." After the Capitol riots, Hillary Clinton had said, "Today, domestic terrorists attacked a foundation of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power following free elections. We must reestablish the rule of law and hold them accountable. Democracy is fragile. Our leaders must live up to their responsibility to protect it."

This came after Twitter suspended Trump's account permanently. Twitter said, “After reviewing of tweets from the Donald Trump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”. It added, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

In his first response after permanent suspension of his Twitter account, outgoing US President tweeted from the official Twitter account of POTUS and said that the microblogging site has banned free speech. Trump alleged that Twitter employees coordinated with Democrats and Left to suspend his account. However, within minutes of his tweet, Twitter removed it from the profile. He then tweeted from a page called Team Trump that was made to canvass support for him ahead of elections, but Twitter deleted that account also.

Terming people who voted for him as 'patriots', Trump said that 'Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long.' Opining that he had predicted such an action, the US president said that his team has been negotiating with various other sites, he will make a "big announcement soon". Trump declared, "We will not be silenced! Twitter is not about free speech. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely...".

US Capitol siege

The step was taken by the microblogging site after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol in name of protest against the "rigged election" claim made by Donald Trump. Violence and destruction ensued soon after with Trump supporters vandalising the chambers of the Capitol building. Trump had given a speech from the White House, urging protesters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud. Later, after the siege, Biden condemned the violence, urging Trump to 'stop this carnage' and 'do his Constitutional duty'. Trump, later gave a speech telling rioters to 'go home in peace', before formally conceding the election. Congress later reconvened and formally certified Biden and Harris' electoral victory, with senior Republican leaders slamming Trump.

