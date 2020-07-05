Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut Wins 13th Title, Breaks His Own World Record

On July 4, the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was held in New York wherein Joey Chestnut chomped down 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and won his 13th title. He defeated Darron Breeden, who secured the second place consuming 30 hot dogs while Chestnut passed the 1,000 hot dog milestones. Last year, in the event held in 2019, Chestnut had eaten 71 hot dogs, and therefore, this year he broke his own record in the event that was streamed online by the broadcasters.

While usually an outdoor competition, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was held in enclosed space in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic without the audience. Once the competition started, the participants who had entered the premises wearing the protective face masks and adhered to the social distancing protocol were separated by plexiglass. Additionally, this year, the Coney Island tradition allowed betting in the event. It was also ensured that the supplies were fresh and was served following safety norms, according to media reports.

Consumed 12 hot dogs in the first minute

“I’m always pushing for a record,” Chestnut said before the contest aired live on sports television. “I know that’s what the fans want.” Chestnut, aged 36, set a record break pace at the beginning consuming about 12 hot dogs in the first minute then eventually normalizing the pace the middle of the competition, as per the reports. He stated the lack of spectators had impacted him around the six-minute mark. However, he beat his competitor Miki Sudo, who won her seventh straight women’s title by 1 hotdog. Sudo consumed 48 1/2 hot dogs making woman’s record.

Last year in 2019, with a huge crowd of fans present and at least 17 opponents, the California native won the title after he passed the 74-dog mark, as per a news agency report. While Miki Sudo won women’s competition by eating 31 hotdogs. Sudo won her sixth consecutive title by beating runner-up Michelle Lesco, who consumed 26 hot dogs.

(All Images Credit: AP)

(With Inputs From AP)