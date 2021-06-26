'How Did My Dad Get Hurt?': Key Moments Of Chauvin Sentencing In George Floyd Murder Case

After over a year of the tragic death of George Floyd, the world on June 25 watched US Judge Peter Cahill issue a sentence to former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering the 46-year-old on May 25, 2020. The hearing including poignant moments including a video message by Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter Gianna and other family members reading out statements by witnesses. Chauvin and his mother also spoke before the court and final arguments were made by lawyers for the state of Minnesota and defendants. The former police officer even asked for probation and time served. While the state had asked for Chauvin to serve 30 years in prison, Cahill on June 25 sentenced the ex-police officer to 22 and a half.

Five key moments from Chauvin sentencing

Gianna Floyd

Floyd’s first family member to speak at Chauvin sentencing was Gianna. Of his father who died in May 2020, Gianna said, “I ask about him all the time...I ask ‘How did my dad get hurt?” In the video, the 7-year-old said, “We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed” while also adding that she misses brushing her teeth with her father’s help. As per reports, when she was asked what she would tell the 46-year-old if she could see him again, Gianna answered, “I miss you and I love him.”

Terrence Floyd

One of Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd sought clarity about what was going on in Chauvin’s mind when he kept his knee on his brother’s neck for over nine minutes. He questioned, “Why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck? When you knew he posed no threat any more, he was handcuffed, why you didn’t at least get up? Why you stayed there?”

“We don’t want to see no more slaps on the wrist,” he said. “We’ve been through that already.”

Philonise Floyd

Another brother of Floyd, Philonise Floyd weighed in on the turmoil the entire family went through. He said that the past year for the family had been full of nightmares including watching his brother die in a cellphone video that the world witnessed.

“Every day I have begged for justice to be served, reliving the execution of George, while others begged, they pleaded for Officer Chauvin to simply just allow George to take a breath,” he said. “I haven’t had a real night’s sleep because of the nightmares I constantly have hearing my brother beg and plead for his life over and over again.”

Carolyn Pawlenty

Chauvin’s mother Carolyn Pawlenty told the court that his son was innocent and did not address Floyd’s family or even the death of George Floyd. She said, “My son’s identity has also been reduced to that … [of] a racist...I want this court to know that none of these things are true and that my son is a good man.” Saying that her son had a “big heart”, Pawlenty said that the public would never know “the loving and caring man he is.” It was the first time that she spoke publicly about the case and said, “I believe a lengthy sentence will not serve Derek well. When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me.”

Judge Peter Cahill

Without reading his full statement, Judge Peter Cahill on June 25 said that he hoped the 22 and a half year sentencing of Chauvin would bring “peace of mind.” Acknowledging the grief Floyd’s family went through in the past year, Cahill stated that his decision was based on law and “not emotion and empathy” or on “public opinion.” He said, “It has been painful throughout Hennepin county...throughout the state of Minnesota, and throughout the country. But most importantly we need to recognize the pain of the Floyd family.”

IMAGE: AP

