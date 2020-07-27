Harvard Tuition Cost: What Is The Cost Of Studying For A Year At Harvard University?

After watching the latest Netflix film The Kissing Booth 2, many fans have become curious to know how much does Harvard really cost. The connection between a teen rom-com and Harvard University might seem simply bizarre to the people who haven’t watched The Kissing Booth 2. But, in reality, it is far from being strange.

In The Kissing Booth 2, the lead character Noah Flynn, who plays, Elle Evans love interest, goes to Harvard. Therefore, the fans of the movie are curious to know how much does going to this prestigious Ivy League university cost. Read on to know, “How much does Harvard Tuition Cost?”

How much does Harvard Tuition Cost?

Knowing and understanding Harvard Tuition cost and fees is very important for any student who is set to attend the prestigious university or is aspiring to get an admission. It is a well-known fact that Harvard University is one of eight prestigious Ivy League universities, and it stands amongst Columbia, Cornell and Yale. Hence, a student needs to prepare economically for the next 4-6 years of their education.

According to an education portal, in the 2018 - 2019 academic year, full-time undergraduate students at Harvard University paid $48,949, and this was before modifications were made for financial need. The total expense of tuition was $44,990 while an additional $3,959 was fees. Reports on the education portal also mentioned that as opposed to public colleges, Harvard does not provide reduced tuition and fees even to in-state students.

While the tuition and fee itself seem expensive to many, it is also important to note that, the Harvard Tuition costs don’t cover room and board. Hence one’s Harvard Living Expenses are going to be the second part of this financial endeavour. Reports on various education portals have also claimed that most students end up paying less than the full amount of Harvard tuition because they get financial aid along with other discounts.

Harvard Tuition Costs: Are the costs increasing every year?

According to an educational portal, there has been a rise of 3.9% in Harvard University tuition costs for out-of-state students in the past 5 years. Not only did Harvard Tuition increase by 3.9%, but its fees increased by 3.6%. Hence, in 2020 students can expect to spend up to $50,853 per year based on current projections. At this rate, a four-year degree from Harvard will be $215,592, and the full cost of a two-year degree will be around $103,684.

How much are the Harvard Living Expenses?

At Harvard University’s official website, the university has claimed that students must not that the cost of living in the Boston and Cambridge area is among the highest in the United States. Hence students must have approximately $30,000 set aside of a year's worth of boarding expenses. According to education portals, Harvard Living Expenses on campus include room and boarding, which will cost approximately around $16,660, which includes $10,300 for Housing and additional $6,360 for meals.

Including other living expenses and books as well as supplies Harvard University’s calculations make complete sense. All the above estimations have been made for a year. Hence, calculated with respect to the above-mentioned figures, over the course of the complete degree, the total will come to $93,883 for a four-year stay and $45,237 for a two-year stay.

Disclaimer-All the facts and figures mentioned in the story have been taken from various international education portals. Republic World does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.