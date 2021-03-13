Huawei Among 5 Chinese Firms Designated By US For Posing 'risk To Security'

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) which is an independent US agency that regulates communications, on March 12 designated five Chinese companies that are posing as a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at safeguarding the communications networks. In a statement on Friday, FCC said that the companies include Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Dahua Technology Co.

The 2019 law that has been cited by the independent US agency, Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, is to identify companies producing telecommunication equipment as well as services “that have been found to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security." Amid soaring tensions between the United States and China, the acting FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement termed the list of five Chinese companies as a “big step” and “meaningful guidance” in order to ensure that the next-generation networks are built across the United States.

"This list is a big step toward restoring trust in our communications networks. Americans are relying on our networks more than ever to work, go to school, or access healthcare, and we need to trust that these communications are safe and secure," said Acting Chairperson Rosenworcel. READ | Huawei official on 'abuse' of Meng Wanzhou rights

She added, "This list provides meaningful guidance that will ensure that as next-generation networks are built across the country, they do not repeat the mistakes of the past or use equipment or services that will pose a threat to U.S. national security or the security and safety of Americans." READ | Huawei CFO lawyer says Trump comments a 'salvo' in trade war

Huawei, Hikvision and others in US economic blacklist

Earlier, in June 2020, the former US President Donald Trump administration had determined that the top China-based firms including the telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies as well as the video surveillance company Hikvision are owned and controlled by the Chinese military. In 2019, the United States had even placed both the companies on a trade blacklist over national security concerns.

The US also incensed an international campaign to convince allies to exclude Huawei from their respective 5G networks. Further, reports even a Department of Defence (DOD) document listed 20 companies operating in the United States that Washington alleges are backed by the Asian country’s army.