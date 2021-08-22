Hurricane Henri: US Braces For Heavy Rainfall As Tropical Alert Issued In Several States

Parts of the Northeast United States could begin to experience impacts from Hurricane Henri. National Hurricane Center has warned that Henri is heading towards Southern New England and Long Island. National Hurricane Center has informed that dangerous storm Surge, hurricane conditions and flooding rainfall are expected in portions of the Northeast United States.

Henri heading towards Northeast

Taking to Twitter, National Hurricane Center issued advisories regarding Hurricane Henri that is moving quickly to the North-Northeast. National Hurricane Center has warned that dangerous storm surge and flooding rainfall are expected in parts of Northeast United States. On August 21, National Hurricane Center has warned that dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin in parts of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts, where a storm surge warning has been issued. National Hurricane Centre has advised residents to follow the advice of local officials.

Hurricane #Henri Advisory 25A: Henri Heading Toward Southern New England and Long Island. A Dangerous Storm Surge, Hurricane Conditions, and Flooding Rainfall Are Expected in Portions of the Northeast United States Beginning This Morning. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 22, 2021

Hurricane #Henri Advisory 24A: Henri Moving Quickly to the North-Northeast. A Dangerous Storm Surge, Hurricane Conditions, and Flooding Rainfall Expected in Portions of the Northeast United States Beginning Late Tonight Or Early Sunday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2021

Here are the 5 PM EDT Key Messages for Hurricane #Henri. Dangerous storm surge inundation & Tropical Storm conditions expected to begin late tonight. A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for parts of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.



Latest: https://t.co/tjXFlIdFDP pic.twitter.com/OPyox1GlQY — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2021

Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban and small stream flooding. Moderate river flooding over parts of Long Island, New England, eastern New York and New Jersey. The first thunderstorms arrived late Saturday and flash flooding began in some areas overnight, according to AP. Heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and drivers witnessed foot-deep water in a few spots in New York City, Newark, Hoboken and New Jersey. Authorities have urged residents and visitors on Fire Island to evacuate.

On Saturday, August 21, the last boats out left before 11 pm and officials had warned that there would be no way to reach people left behind. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has resigned over a sexual harassment scandal urged New York residents to make last-minute preparations. He warned that it could bring a storm surge of three to six feet. He added that Henri is currently a Category 1 and further warned that superstorm Sandy that hit New York was also Category 1.

If you live in an area expected to be seriously affected by Hurricane #Henri, don’t wait until tomorrow to prepare.



Prepare TODAY. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 21, 2021

#Henri is currently a Category 1 hurricane—meaning sustained winds of about 80 mph.



It could also bring a storm surge of three to six feet.



Superstorm Sandy was also a Category 1 when it hit NY.



Take this seriously. Prepare for the worst—Hope for the best. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 21, 2021

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has urged residents to "check for announcements from their local town/city officials pertaining to potential evacuation orders for their area." Lamont urged Connecticut residents to be prepared to “shelter in place by Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning". Connecticut Department of Transportation has informed that heavy rains and high winds are expected from Hurricane Henri. Connecticut Department of Transportation announced that most public transportation services for most bus services, all rail and ferry services for Sunday. Due to the approaching Hurricane Henri, Connecticut Governor has banned all motorcycles and empty and tandem tractor-trailers from travelling on Interstate 95 from 11 am, Sunday until further notice.

As this storm moves toward CT, we're anticipating heavy rainfall and high winds, with coastal and urban flooding a significant concern.



Right now, it’s a good idea for everyone to be prepared and expect to shelter in place by Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 20, 2021

In anticipation of heavy rains and high winds expected from Tropical Storm/Hurricane Henri CTDOT suspends most public transportation services for most bus services, and all rail and ferry services for all day Sunday. https://t.co/5iNVSqFByw — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) August 21, 2021

