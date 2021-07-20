Hyundai Ranked 7th In The US Brand Loyalty Survey, A Step Up From Last Year

Korea's biggest automaker, Hyundai Motor Co. ranked seventh in J.D. Power's 2021 brand-loyalty research, up to one spot from the previous year. Another leading company, Kia, ranked sixth. According to the US-based research business, the customer loyalty survey evaluates the percentage of automobile owners who chose the same brand when trading in or acquiring their next vehicle. The data for this year's study was collected between June 2020 and May 2021.

Toyota led the table with 61.1%

Toyota led the brand loyalty table with 61.1 per cent, followed by Honda (59.3%), Ram (56.8%), and Ford (56.8%). Kia placed in sixth place, with a buyback rate of 52.2 per cent, up from 51.3 per cent the previous year.

Hyundai Motor's buyback rate increased by 3.6 percentage points to 51 per cent, moving it up to No. 7 from Chevrolet. Lexus took first place among luxury brands with 51.6 per cent, retaining the top spot for the third year in a row. Mercedes-Benz (40.7 per cent), BMW (45.6 per cent), and Audi (45.6 per cent) placed in second and third, respectively.

What is JD Power?

J.D. Power is a market research organisation that evaluates client input on products and services in a variety of industries, including automobile, credit cards, and insurance. The company's team of professionals then turns that data into reports for corporate clients as well as free surveys and research for the general public. The success of J.D. Power among consumers is owing to its marketing and technique. J.D. Power Awards are frequently used in advertising, making the company's rankings and honours more well-known than those of its competitors. For example, J.D. is the focus of a 30-second Chevrolet commercial from 2019.

Hyundai's market in India

Hyundai has a huge market in India too and recently it launched its latest automobile Alcazar on June 18 and the seven-seater managed to rack up over 4000 orders in just two days. Now in just one month, the South Korean automaker has received over 11,000 orders for the Alcazar. What's intriguing is that diesel powertrains accounted for roughly 63% of all bookings, while the top-end Signature model of the seven-seater SUV earned around 33% of all orders.

