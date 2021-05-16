'I Was Being Levitated': American Man Claims To Have A Witness Of His 'alien Abduction'

An American man who claimed to have been ‘abducted by aliens’ also says that he has a witness who saw him being ‘returned’ when he was ‘levitating’ as a result of a mysterious extra-terrestrial intervention. Matthew Moniz recounted what he believes to an alien encounter, to Inside Edition and told the outlet that he was visited by extraterrestrial beings one night not long after a new girlfriend had moved into his house. Moniz is reportedly also listed as the Scientific Advisor for Starborn Support, which is community support set up in Maine in 2006 that provides assistance for many like him who claimed to see or have been abducted by aliens in their lifetime.

Moniz said, "One time I had a young lady that had just moved in with me. One night they [aliens] came took me and in the process of them returning me back they woke her up, at which point I was being levitated."

Meanwhile, as per reports, an unidentified flying object (UFO) expert in the UK has called on the United States government to release the top-secret photograph that allegedly shows a 100-ft object hovering over Calvine in Scotland. Nick Pope, who has at an instance investigated UFOs for the British Ministry of Defence told The Sun that he was hopeful that American intelligence agencies would uncover the image when they publish an upcoming report about UGFOs and other such peculiar encounters.

US Navy's Possible UFO Encounter Leaked

Earlier, a new video has been leaked showing United States Naval personnel having a close encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO) which appeared to be spherical and making a controlled descent into the ocean. Reportedly, the object was filmed by a camera aboard the USS Omaha as it sailed off the coast of San Diego in July 2019. In the video, which has now been shared by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on Instagram, two unidentified crew members could be heard exclaiming, “Wow, it splashed.” This was after the ‘ball’ made a flight over the ocean and then eventually splashed into the sea and then disappeared underwater.

The crew members filmed the object making the controlled flight above the water for a prolonged period of time before it entered the ocean. The footage was reportedly shared the same day that a United States Navy pilot told of how he and his colleagues saw UFOs off the Virginia coast so often, that they became used to the presence of ultra-capable aircraft. Secondly, in an interview with 60 Minutes which will air on May 15, former Navy Lieutenant Ryan Graves called UFOs or as he calls, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), a threat to national security.

IMAGE: Pixabay/Representative