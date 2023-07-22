'I Would Be Dead And Gone By 2020': Gaffe-prone Joe Biden's Old Video Surfaces On Internet

An old video of Joe Biden, the US President, surfaced online in which he confidently proclaimed that he would be "dead and gone" by 2020. According to The New York Post, the video is from the year 1991 in which the then US Senator of Delaware can be heard giving an address at the Detroit College of Law. Three decades later, he became the oldest sitting president of the United States. However, his age has been a matter of concern due to his frequent gaffes and goof-ups.

As per the American news outlet, the US President was speaking to the law students at the Detroit college about the importance of choosing Supreme Court Justices. In his address, Biden insisted that the decision of these justices will “affect what happens” in the country “long after” he is gone. “If Justice [David] Souter lives, God willing, as long as the average age of the court now, he’ll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020. I’ll be dead and gone in all probability,” he said. However, Biden’s prediction was wrong on two counts, he is still alive and kicking and Justice Souter retired in 2009 way before his term.

Joe Biden said he would be “dead and gone” by 2020. pic.twitter.com/aDanANWDDe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 27, 2020

What's the biggest hurdle in Biden’s road to the White House?

Biden’s age has been the major point of contention when he announced that he will be running for re-election. While he is currently the oldest sitting US President, he will be 86 by the end of his second term. Biden’s run as the American commander-in-chief has been filled with gaffes and goof-ups. From stumbling from the stairs of Air Force One to wishing good health to Queen Elizabeth II who already died, the US President has stirred a lot of commotion with his comments and actions. Last month, the White House informed that the 46th US President is suffering from sleep apnea and uses a CPAP machine every day to keep his breathing airways open. In the 1980s, the president also suffered from near-fatal brain haemorrhages making many wonder if he is fit to run again.