Idaho Man Banned From Entering Yellowstone Park For Trying To Cook Chicken In Hot Spring

An Idaho Falls man has been banned from the USA's Yellowstone National Park after he tried to cook chicken in a hot spring. As per the reports by the East Idaho News, a ranger received the reports on August 7 when a group was hiking toward Shoshone Geyser Basin with cooking pots. With this, the ranger discovered two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring with a cooking pot very close to it.

Man pleaded guilty

Yellowstone’s official website says, “Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature. Keep your children close and don’t let them run”. Two other people accompanied the Idaho Falls man, and they all belonged to a 10-member group. The three of them were cited for foot travel in a thermal area. With this, they were also ordered to appear in a Mammoth Hot Springs court. It was on September 10, when the man pleaded guilty and along with this he was charged for violating closures and use limits. The man was also ordered to pay a $600 fine for each charge and serve 2 years of unsupervised probation.

In a separate incident, Experts have said that Yellowstone National Park's supervolcano which fuels famous geysers, mud spots, and fumaroles, is diminishing. Scientists have discovered two colossal super-eruptions that occurred 8.7 and 9 million years ago, which reveal that the supervolcano erupted at least once every 500,000 years. Noting that the park has experienced only two similar events over the past three million years, experts anticipate that the hotpot is declining significantly. While there are reports that have predicted a super-eruption to take place in the near future, the latest findings suggest we may not witness an eruption before 900,000 years.

