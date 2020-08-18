As Yellowstone Honours Wilford Brimley, Here's All You Need To Know About The Actor

Yellowstone honoured Wilford Brimley with title card in their latest episode. However, fans of the popular western show did not seem to recollect who the star was. Yellowstone returned with its season 3 episode nine recently and covered some major plot points throughout the show. However, amid this, the makers also featured a title card which paid tribute to Wilford Brimley. Hence here is an insight on who Wilford Brimley was and why the show paid a tribute to the legendary actor.

Why did Yellowstone honour Wilford Brimley through their title card?

Also Read | What Happened To Claire On 'Days Of Our Lives'? Know The Character's Fate

Who is Wilford Brimley?

As the show Yellowstone honoured Wilford Brimley, one would need to know who the legendary actor was. Wilford Brimley was an American actor who had a hugely prolific career before his death on August 1, 2020. The actor had never appeared in any episodes for Yellowstone; however, he was popularly known for his cowboy-themed films. Wilford Brimley did western films throughout his life and gained immense popularity among the public who liked his films. Thus honouring the western film legend, the makers of Yellowstone dedicated a title card in his honour. According to Express UK, the actor was a huge influence on the inspiration of the show and for the makers as well.

Also Read | Terrifying Video Shows Woman Fall While Escaping Charging Bison; Watch

Hence, that was the reason for displaying the tribute title card for Wilford Brimley on Yellowstone. The title card referred to him as being an artist, cowboy and a good friend. The actor had a huge fan base in Utah who seemed to remember who the actor was. Several episodes of Yellowstone too have been shot in Utah many times. According to the news portal, Wilford Brimley began his career at 14 years old when he dropped out of school. He began working as a cowboy in Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.

Also Read | Will There Be Another Season Of 'Yellowstone'? Find If The Show Is Returning For Season 4

Later on, the actor joined the marines and fought the Korean War. Wilford Brimley then went on to work in different types of jobs including a wrangler and a blacksmith as well. Wilford also landed himself a job as the bodyguard for businessman Howard Hughes who was also known to be a film director. Later on, Wilford began his career in films, when he began shoeing horses for films and also while working as a stunt double in western movies. The first acting role Wilford Brimley landed was in the 1970s in a film titled The Waltons. He played the character of Horace Brimley.

Also Read | 'Yellowstone' Season 3 Spoilers: What Happened To Teeter On The Drama Series?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.