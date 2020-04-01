'I'm A Cheerleader For The Country': Trump On Situation In US Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday called himself a "cheerleader for the country". He also told the people of America to brace for "very painful" weeks ahead in a worsening coronavirus pandemic projected to claim up to the quarter-million US lives.

Addressing the media Trump said, "I don't want to be negative... This is easy to be negative about but I want to give people hope too. You know, I'm a cheerleader for the country. We are going through the worst thing that the country has never seen... I want to give people in this country hope."

"This is going to be a very painful -- a very, very painful -- two weeks," the president said at the White House as he described the pandemic as "a plague. I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," he added.

READ | Trump Says Keeping COVID-19 Deaths In US To 100,000 Would Be ‘very Good Job’

READ | Trump Defends Extending Virus Guidelines As Spread Continues

Coronavirus pandemic

With more than 42,000 already killed by the disease barrelling around the globe, the United States, home to the largest number of confirmed infections, hit a bleak milestone as its national death toll surpassed China's. As field hospitals sprouted in the US outbreak's epicentre New York City, Trump said he was extending social distancing and stay-at-home orders for another 30 days.

The United States has over 187,347 confirmed cases and has seen its death toll top 3,800, roaring past China's official tally of 3,309. In a matter of months, the virus has infected more than 850,000 people in a crisis hammering the global economy and transforming the daily existence of some 3.6 billion people told to stay home under lockdowns.

READ | Trump Unveils FDA Authorized 15-min. Virus Test

READ | Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi For Sharing Yoga Nidra Video Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(with agencies input)