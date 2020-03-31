The Debate
Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi For Sharing Yoga Nidra Video Amid COVID-19 Crisis

US News

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka thanked PM Narendra Modi for sharing a video of Yoga Nidra at the time of coronavirus pandemic.

Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing a video of Yoga Nidra at the time of coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi revealed that he practices Yoga Nidra once or twice a week which helps him reduce stress and anxiety and relaxes the mind. He went on to share the YouTube video of Yoga Nidra to which Ivanka replied calling it ‘wonderful’. 

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: US Reports 591 New Cases, Total Tally At 164,435

Ivanka has been continuously advocating to stay home with hashtag #TogetherApart and help contain the spread of coronavirus. On March 30, the 38-year-old senior adviser to US President posted a video message on Twitter to extend support to the people of America. She stated that the crisis will come to an end and that it is the time to show love and compassion.

“Express gratitude to those on the frontline. Stay safe. We will conquer this together,” she said.

Read: Denmark Could Ease Restrictions If Coronavirus Cases Remain Stable

Most number of cases in the US

Over 7.8 lakh confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till date and nearly 38,000 deaths worldwide have forced government around the world to take stringent action in order to contain the spread of the virus. While the United States has reported the most number of cases, Italy is the worst-hit in terms of death toll with around 11,591 deaths reported so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published operational planning guidelines to help countries balance the demands to fight COVID-19 while maintaining other essential health services. The overwhelming number of coronavirus cases has affected other essential health services since most of the resources have been concentrated to fight the pandemic.

Read: WATCH: Ivanka Trump Posts A Message From Self-quarantine As Coronavirus Grips The US

Read: Ivanka Trump Lauds OYO Rooms For Providing Free Stay To Medical Workers In US

