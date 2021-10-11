Immunity From Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Wears Off; Doctors Advise Recipients To Not Panic

While a recent study revealed that people’s immunity starts to wane just months after receiving two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, doctors have urged the recipients not to panic. Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine creates a strong immune response that reduces the risk of severe disease by more than 90 per cent. But the protection against milder and asymptomatic infections drops off gradually, demonstrated a study. Therefore, Pfizer has asked for and received US FDA authorisation to add boosters for many people who are six months out from vaccination.

Meanwhile, US doctors have advised Pfizer vaccine recipients not to worry. In an interview with CNN, Dr Ann Falsey, a specialist in viral respiratory diseases at the University of Rochester School of Medicine, noted that the immunity against coronavirus slowly wears off over time, however, she also said that it is not like suddenly the recipient will become completely susceptible. Falsey said that all the vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - are standing up “pretty well”.

However, she added that there will eventually come a point where people will need to get booster shots in a bid to prevent more severe illness. Falsey told the media outlet that the majority of breakthrough infections are flu-like illnesses, therefore, there is no need to worry. She said that her “main message” to the recipients is to not panic. “You’re going to be okay,” Falsey added.

Third dose 'standard regimen' for COVID-19

Pfizer, on the other hand, has also claimed that after a few months, immunity from the first two doses of their vaccine begins to run off. This has created panic amongst Americans, who have been flocking to get boosters. CNN reported that in the past week more people were getting the booster shot than were getting their first round of a coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly advised fully vaccinated people to continue taking precautions against infection. Further, the FDA is also considering applications later this month from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to authorise booster doses of their vaccines. Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, has said that he thinks the third dose of vaccine will become part of the "standard regimen" for COVID-19.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)