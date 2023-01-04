In A Historic Move, US FDA Gives Green Signal To Pharmacies To Sell Abortion Pills

The United States Food and Drug Administration has given a green signal for pharmacies across the country to sell abortion pills. According to BBC, American retailers and pharmacies will now be allowed to dispense the abortion pill mifepristone. The move which came under the Biden administration has the potential to expand access to abortion for American women. On Tuesday, the American agency updated its website, and stated that the drug named mifepristone, "can be dispensed by certified pharmacies or by or under the supervision of a certified prescriber".

Earlier the patients were only allowed to obtain the drug in person and from a health care provider. With the clearance from the FDA, patients can now pick up the pill from the store or in mail order. However, the FDA made it clear that the patients will still need to carry a prescription for medicine. Ever since the US Supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, a landmark decision that provided women access to abortion and the right to keep it private, there has been a rise in people opting for abortion pills, instead of going under surgery. In 2021, the Drug agency has also stated that it intends to make medicines more accessible to people by “permanently lifting requirements” for patients to take medicines in person via healthcare provider.

A move hailed by many

According to the BBC, the move by the FDA is being hailed by many who have been fighting for Abortion rights for American women. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called this move an “imported step”. Citing a statement released by the organisation, BBC stated, “Although the FDA's announcement today will not solve access issues for every person seeking abortion care, it will allow more patients who need mifepristone for medication abortion additional options to secure this vital drug”.The green signal from FDA came after the Biden administration announced that the pharmacies cannot turn away people who have prescriptions for drugs that may end a pregnancy.

In July, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away patients who have prescriptions for drugs that may end a pregnancy. Following the announcement, HHS secretary Xavier Becerra asserted, “We are committed to ensuring that everyone can access health care, free of discrimination". With several states banning or sharply restricting access to abortion for American women, the move will provide relief to many.