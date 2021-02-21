Last Updated:

In Terrifying Incident, US Plane's Engine Burns Mid-air And Rains Debris From The Skies

In a shocking incident, debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing after one of its engines failed and burned up

Denver

In a shocking incident, debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing on Saturday after one of the plane's engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine on the neighbourhood, where it narrowly missed a home. However, the authorities later informed that the plane had landed safely and nobody aboard or on the ground was hurt. 

Reacting to this incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after the takeoff. The agency further informed that Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred. United Airlines in a separate statement said that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board when this incident occurred. All passengers were to be rebooked on a new flight to Hawaii, the airline said.

Debris falls from plane during an emergency landing

Reporting this terrifying incident, the Broomfield Police Department took to Twitter and posted pictures showing large, circular pictures of debris that fell in front of the house in the suburb, which was about 25 miles (40 kilometres) north of Denver. While stating that no injuries have been reported, the Broomfield department asked people to come forwards if anyone had been injured. 

Broomfield Police said, "Some of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighbourhoods. Our patrol officers are working to locate all of the debris. If you have debris in your yard or near your home please call dispatch at 303.438.6405 to report asap."

Recounting the shocking incident, one of the passengers who were on board when the engine failure took place told news agency Associated Press that this terrifying ordeal began to unfold shortly after the plane full of vacationers took off. David Delucia, who was sitting directly across the aisle from the side with the failed engine said, “The plane started shaking violently, and we lost altitude and we started going down. When it initially happened, I thought we were done. I thought we were going down.”

Netizens react to this terrifying incident

