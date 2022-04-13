'In Touch With Authorities, Praying For Those Injured': Joe Biden On Brooklyn Shooting

Following the horrific mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station and amid the ongoing manhunt, United States President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that his administration is in frequent communication with New York police. The US President said, “My team has been in touch with Mara Adams, New York's police commissioner, and the Department of Justice, the FBI working closely with the NYPD (New York Police Department) on the ground," ANI reported.

Further, Biden added, "We are going to continue to stay in close contact with New York authorities and as we learn more about the situation over the coming hours and days."

In addition to this, President Biden has denounced the attack at the subway station in Brooklyn. Biden said during a press conference in Iowa that he and first lady Jill Biden "are praying" for those harmed and affected by the incident. Taking to Twitter, he said, “We are grateful for the first responders and civilians who jumped into action. My team has been in touch with city officials and we are working to support efforts on the ground.”

Jill and I are praying for those injured in the New York City subway shooting. We are grateful for the first responders and civilians who jumped into action. My team has been in touch with city officials and we are working to support efforts on the ground. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2022

As per media reports, the US President also thanked the people who provided first assistance to the other wounded before emergency personnel came to deal with the issue. Apart from this, Senior White House personnel are now in contact with New York City’s mayor Eric Adams and New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell to offer any help needed, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The NYPD has initiated an investigation and has asked witnesses to come forward.

Brooklyn subway shooting

These remarks of the US president came after several people were shot at the Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday. According to media reports, the suspect who blended in with the mob allegedly escaped the shooting scene after wounding roughly 16 people on the subway train and leaving many more bleeding at the Brooklyn station.

Following the incident, the explosives squad of the New York Police Department investigated the site. According to police authorities, the wounded passengers were taken to NYU Langone of Brooklyn, Maimonides Hospital, Kings County Hospital, as well as Methodist Hospital.

An unidentified Brooklyn shooter dressed as a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) construction worker and wearing a gas mask opened fire on the Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street platform in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, United States. The event occurred at about 8:30 a.m. (local time) on April 12. Authorities who arrived on the site discovered multiple unexploded bombs and people fleeing the smoke-filled train for the platform.

According to NYPD, the perpetrator who opened fire, put out a smoke grenade first and then conducted the attack.

(Image: AP)