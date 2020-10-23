In US Debate, Trump Blames 'coyotes & Cartels' As Biden Raises Separated Migrant Kids

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden renewed his attacks on President Donald Trump over family separations at the southern border. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met for the second and last time on a debate stage Thursday.

The attack from Biden comes against the backdrop of the report which revealed that the United States cannot locate the parents of more than 500 migrant children. Biden accused Trump of separating children at the border to discourage migrants from trying to cross the border.

Defending his administration's separation of immigrant children who remain away from their families following detentions along the US-Mexico border, Donald Trump said that children are often brought across the border not by families but 'by coyotes and lots of bad people'.

“But a lot of these kids come out without the parents. They come over through cartels and through coyotes and through gangs. We have 400 miles of a brand new wall. We are trying very hard to reunite immigrant children with their parents. Cartels bring children into the U.S," said the US President.

Final debate concludes

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s unexpectedly well-fashioned presidential debate concluded with both candidates getting enough time to make their case stronger ahead of the November 3 Election. The debate passed the 90-minutes deadline that was initially agreed upon by each campaign with the last topic being leadership. Moderator Welker questioned what Trump and Biden would say in their inauguration speech to the Americans.

US President, in a vague response, said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone would note how much their life has improved under his presidency. He said, "Success is going to bring us together. We are on the road to success."

Joe Biden, on the other hand, said, "I'm gonna give you hope... We're going to choose science over fiction. We're going to choose hope over fear."

