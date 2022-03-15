In US, Florida Man Arrested After Calling 911 To Check Authenticity Of Drugs

A humanitarian gesture went wrong when a man was accused of consuming drugs put himself in the wrong situation after calling 911 to test the quality of the drugs for authenticity. It turned out that the drug was real following which the Florida man was arrested. The man was found saying that he did it for the sake of peoples’ safety in order to save them from ‘fake’ products.

As reported by New York Daily News, the call was received in Hernando County Sheriff’s office at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, the department said in the statement. After the deputies arrived at his place, they met Thomas Eugene Colucci, police said. “Colucci told the department that he recently purchased methamphetamine from a man at the bar, and after having used a bit of it, believed it was actually the bath salts. Colucci continued to tell the officer that he had previously used methamphetamine and knew ‘how it should be felt’.

He then handed over two small baggies to the deputies saying that it didn’t provide the sensation he’d been expecting. He was reportedly worried that people would consume the “fake” drugs if they buy this methamphetamine from the same person. Also, he asked the police officers to arrest the person who has been selling fake drugs.

As per New York Daily News, “Colucci wanted deputies to ‘put the person in trouble’ for selling dangerous drugs; however, he was unable to provide a name or any contact info for this individual,” police said.

After a successful sample test, the officer arrested Colucci under the possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia. After being seated in the patrol car, Colucci complained of chest pain, so he was taken first to the hospital, treated by the physician, and was then taken to Hernando County Detention Centre. Police further added, "If you, or someone you know, have doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge,” as per New York Daily News.