In US, Photo From 1942 Recovered 150 Miles Away In Indiana After Tornado

In an event that outlines the severity and impact of the historic tornado that hit at least 6 US states, a decades-old family photo from a home in Kentucky was blown away more than 150 miles in Indiana. It was found tucked away in the debris in the aftermath of the disaster that ripped through the region causing mounting human lives toll and property damages. At first, the resident in Indiana who recovered the photograph assumed that someone had left a note on her car’s windshield, but was later shocked to find a picture dated 1942.

Photo whirled miles away into another state in storms

"Walked out to my car in New Albany, Indiana and found this picture stuck to the window," a woman named Katie Posten said in a Facebook post. The image that the lady shared depicts a woman attired in a striped dress and is holding a toddler in her lap. As powerful storms ravaged through the central and southern US states overnight Friday into the Saturday morning, the photograph was whirled by the raging winds miles away into another state altogether.

Walked out to my car in New Albany, IN and found this picture stuck to the window. Undoubtedly from a home that was struck by the tornado that ripped through Kentucky last night. Hoping to find its owners. It looks like it reads - Gertie Swatzell and JD Swatzell 1942 - pls RT pic.twitter.com/juoCYNAS3o — Katie Posten (@katieposten) December 11, 2021

"This is obviously an important piece of their family history and I have the opportunity to potentially return this to a family who has likely lost a lot, if not everything. If there's anyone who can find who the family is, Twitter can," Posten, who resides close to Louisville, Kentucky, told Insider.

Dawson Springs, Kentucky completely levelled by tornado

Moreover, she added, that she was sure the photo had reached there from a home that had been hit by the tornado. “I had no idea that it had been a home so far away.” People have been assisting Posten with the last name Swatzell on the photo, which they stated was common around Dawson Springs, Kentucky – situated 150 miles away. Speculations emerged after a man Cole Swatzell replied to comments that the woman in the photo appeared to be his dad's grandmother. "Wow. To think this traveled so far, this is my dad's grandparents. That came out of Dawson springs, ky," he wrote.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had told a presser that the fatalities from the disaster were expected to rise to a hundred as search units conducted the frantic lookout for the missing survivors. Homes were tattered into debris, trees were uprooted and motor vehicles were crushed, causing vast swathes of destruction to the properties as the entire region, particularly Kentucky, was levelled to the ground, as per the drone footages.