In US, Wild Fox Kills 25 Flamingos & One Northern Pintail Duck In Smithsonian National Zoo

In what can be considered a major breach of internal security in a wildlife park, a wild fox broke into the Smithsonian National Zoo outdoor flamingo habitat in the US and killed 25 American flamingos and one northern pintail duck overnight before escaping. The Smithsonian's National Zoo, in a statement, stated that three other flamingos were wounded and are currently undergoing treatment at the Zoo's veterinary hospital. According to the zoo, the flock originally included 74 flamingos.

The zoo authorities in the statement informed that staff arrived early morning on Monday, 2 May, and found the dead flamingos and they even spotted a fox in the Zoo's outdoor flamingo yards. The fox escaped the yard and the remaining flamingos were taken indoors to their barn while the ducks were moved to a covered and secure outdoor space. The zoo stated that it was “devastated and mourning the loss of 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck." Brandie Smith, John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, called the incident a "heartbreaking loss" for everyone who cares about their animals.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals. The barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats," Brandie Smith said in the statement.

Our team is devastated and mourning the loss of 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck killed by a wild fox yesterday in the Zoo’s outdoor flamingo habitat. https://t.co/29ukkbcITs — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 3, 2022

Zoo authorities launched probe into flamingo deaths

According to the zoo authorities, the staff conducts "exhibit-integrity inspections" multiple times a day. The Zoo officials have started an investigation into the incident. According to the officials, everything was fine until 2:30 pm on May 1. They had installed digital camera traps with an infrared sensor set up to record overnight activity. The zoo officials discovered a new softball-sized hole in the metal mesh surrounding the yard. Furthermore, zoo authorities have installed live traps to catch any predators.

Image: Pixabay/Representative