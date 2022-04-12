India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Ministers Issue Joint Statement; Condemn Deaths In Ukraine Amid War

India and the United States reviewed mutual efforts to respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Kyiv amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. In a joint statement on the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, the ministers from the two sides said that they assessed broader implications of the ongoing war and condemn civilian deaths in Ukraine. Ministers from both sides underscored that the ‘contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter’.

India and the US held the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington DC. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. Following this, the two sides released a joint statement regarding the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The Minister underscored that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, respect for international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states: India-US Joint statement on 2+2 Ministerial talks, in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/81V5FgGG9d — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

“The Ministers reviewed mutual efforts to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine & assessed its broader implications. They urged an immediate cessation of hostilities. The Ministers unequivocally condemned civilian deaths,” the India-US Joint statement on the 2+2 ministerial talks noted.

Rajnath Singh calls US a 'natural ally' of India

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a ‘productive and substantive' US-India 2+2 ministerial dialogue and further hailed ties between the two sides. On Monday, April 11, S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held discussions on several issues including the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war.

Following the meeting, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday noted that the United States is India’s “natural ally” and added that New Delhi wants to maintain “good ties with all the countries”.

It is to note here that India US 2+2 dialogue came when the Russia-Ukraine war has already entered day 47. While most of the western countries have moved to decrease dependency on Russian energy imports, India has continued to purchase Russian oil. India has also abstained from voting on resolutions against Russia in the United Nations (UN) sessions. Most recently, just last week, India abstained from voting to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. Ahead of the ministerial meet, PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden also met virtually and discussed the situation in Ukraine.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar