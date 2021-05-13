Indian-American Charged With Reckless Tesla Stunt, Repeats Same After Jail Release

Indian American Param Sharma, who is infamous for posting social media videos of himself riding in the back seat of his Tesla with no one behind the wheel, recently landed in jail for the stunt. However, the 25-year-old remained unfazed even after his arrest as KTUV reported that he pulled the same stunt after his release and drove up for an interview with the media outlet while committing the same crime. After getting out of jail on two counts of reckless driving, Sharma pulled up sitting in the back seat of a Tesla with no one in the driver's seat.

When asked if he purchased a new Tesla after the previous one was impounded, Sharma said, “Yeah, I’m very rich”. After being released from the Santa Rita Jail, the 25-year-old revealed on Instagram that he went to a Tesla dealership and bought a new car. By the afternoon he was again seen demonstrating how quickly he can move from behind the wheel to a back seat rider.

In the clip, Sharma said, “I just got out of jail. I already got a Tesla… I came out of pandemic a f****** millionaire”.

It is worth noting that California law stipulated that cars with autopilot assist features must have someone behind the wheel while driving. Experts have repeatedly said that relying totally on technology can be dangerous. However, Sharma often shares videos on social media that shows him sitting in the back of cats on autopilot. In an interview with AP, Sharma also said that he did nothing wrong, and he'll keep riding in the back seat with no one behind the steering wheel.

Sharma arrested for ‘reckless driving and disobeying’

The 25-year-old old motorist was arrested after an officer observed him in the backseat of a Tesla travelling on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway. He was arrested for alleged reckless driving and disobeying a peace officer, the highway patrol said in a Facebook statement Tuesday. A highway patrol motorcycle officer spotted the Tesla, confirmed the solo occupant was in the backseat, took action to stop the car and saw the occupant move to the driver's seat before the car stopped, said the statement. Officials even claimed that they had cited Sharma on April 27 as well for similar behaviour.

Meanwhile, Tesla and road safety authorities have cautioned against the misuse of the autopilot feature again and again. Tesla’s website also says that the autopilot is a “hands-on driver assistance system” that is intended to be used only with a fully attentive driver. It adds that it does not turn a Tesla into a self-driving car. Before enabling Autopilot, drivers must agree to keep their "hands on the steering wheel at all times" and to always "maintain control and responsibility for the car”.

