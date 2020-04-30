Indian-American Republican Wins Primary For Ohio's Sixth Senate District

Indian-American Niraj Antani has won the Republican primary for Ohio’s sixth Senate district, United States after having nearly 65 per cent of the vote.

Indian-American Niraj Antani has won the Republican primary for Ohio’s sixth Senate district, United States after having nearly 65 per cent of the vote. Antani will now face Democrat Mark Fogel in November election in the Republican-leaned state. Moreover, if he continues to secure a majority in the future polls, Antani would become the first Indian-American to get elected to the State Senate in the history of the US. While expressing how he feels “truly honoured” to have won the primary, Antani noted that it is not the time for celebration as the country is currently battling with both health and economic crisis due to unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 disease.

Antani further added that he would “redouble” his efforts in the Statehouse to help all residents of Ohio state when he becomes the State senator. He has also pledged to “work hard every day to deliver the American Dream” for all Ohioans. Antani showcased optimism for November elections and that he looks forwards to earn support in the future as well. However, presidential elections in the US are struggling to carry out primary polls amid coronavirus outbreak.

NY state cancels Dem primary

As opposed to postponing like other US states, New York has cancelled the Democratic presidential primary that was scheduled to take place on June 23. According to reports, the Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections had voted earlier this week and decided to not go ahead with both, congressional and state-level primaries. NY Commissioner Andre Spano reportedly said that he had pondered at length because he was worried about forcing the citizens to choose between their democratic duty and their health.

