Mike Tyson's £890,000-worth Abandoned Mansion In Ohio Turned Into A Church

Mike Tyson amassed wealth and luxury during his boxing days. However, Tyson suffered a fall from grace after he was convicted of charges of rape and had to sell most of his luxuries including a splendid mansion which lays in ruin amid his controversy and financial woes. The Mike Tyson abandoned mansion, which is estimated to be worth around £890,000 has been now converted into a church.

Mike Tyson abandoned mansion: Mike Tyson house in Ohio now serves as a church

Mike Tyson once owned a spectacular mansion in Ohio but had to abandon and eventually sell the property due to his financial woes. The Mike Tyson abandoned mansion was eventually sold for a whopping £870,000 in 1999. The Mike Tyson house has now been transformed into The Living Word Sanctuary Church's home. Living Word pastor Nicholas DeJacimo said that the Mike Tyson abandoned mansion had been untouched for 10 years and there was grass enough to sell for hay, in an interview with the Warren Tribune-Chronicle.

Mike Tyson house: How the abandoned Ohio mansion became a church

The Living Word Church brought in multiple changes to the expansive mansion that once served as Mike Tyson's not-so-humble abode. The battered pool was converted into a sanctuary while the living room was changed to serve as a place of gathering. The old fireplace was replaced with a water fountain while the garages now serve as a nursery and classrooms. The Mike Tyson Tiger cages, where he famously kept his four tigers, were demolished to make way for a pavilion. The church bears Mike Tyson's traces, with his basketball court still intact. During his heyday, the Mike Tyson house boasted five bedrooms, a full-size pool, and a jacuzzi beside its tiger cages and basketball court, with the entire residence adorned with crystal chandeliers.

Mike Tyson net worth

As of 2020, the Mike Tyson net worth stands at $3 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. During his playing days, the American boxer earned a reported $430 million in endorsements, approximately around $700 million after altering for inflation. Tyson, however, suffered serious financial issues after being convicted and filed for bankruptcy in 2003. Tyson was $23 million in debt at that point.

