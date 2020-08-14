Video: Indian-American Journalist Startles Trump, Asks 'do You Regret All Your Lying?'

An Indian-American journalist took the White House press briefing room by storm with his question to US President Donald Trump on August 13. Shirish Dáte, a White House correspondent asked Trump whether he regrets his alleged lies and dishonesty, leaving everyone stunned in the press room including the US President.

“After three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?” Dáte asked the stinging question.

A visibly shocked Trump asked the journalist to repeat what he said, and Date replied, “All the lying, all the dishonesty”. Trump again asks Dáte, “That who has done?”, to which the journalist replies, “You have done”. Hearing the uncomfortable question, Trump quickly moves on to the next reporter without answering it.

Wow. A reporter (I'm not sure who he is) asks Trump, "after three and a half years, do you regret all the lying you've done to the American people?" Trump quickly moves on to the next question. pic.twitter.com/DHn3UvXHnN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

A video of the brief exchange has gone viral since then and many netizens are sending congratulatory messages to Dáte while Trump supporters are furious for insulting the US President. Dáte tweeted that he has been wanting to ask that question for five years.

For five years I've been wanting to ask him that. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2020

Millions of people have watched the video and flooded the social media with their opinion on such a question asked by a reporter. Andy Campbell, a senior editor at the Huffington Post, said that the White House press corps should exist to ask this question every day. Check out some of the reactions:

This is the only pertinent question a reporter can ask at this point. Any question that assumes this is a normal president and not a performance artist looking to flood the zone with shit can only make things worse. Ask this over and over again or ask nothing at all. https://t.co/E0GAdtXz5j — Sean Illing (@seanilling) August 14, 2020

Every reporter should have followed up on this question until he answered it or walked off the stage. https://t.co/LdRn8kEJW6 — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) August 14, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes... https://t.co/Fz55rMHYw0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 13, 2020

'Birther' theory

During the news conference, Trump triggered a baseless 'birther' theory by questioning the citizenship of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris. Trump saying he had heard that the California Senator does not meet the requirements to serve the White House. Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, 55-year-old Harris has been named by Joe Biden as his running mate.

