Gregg Popovich Impersonates Donald Trump, Labels Spurs Playoff Streak End 'FAKE NEWS'

The San Antonio Spurs playoffs streak ended on Thursday after they slipped to a 118-112 defeat against the Utah Jazz. The Spurs playoffs streak saw them qualify for the past 22 seasons, and the news was largely met with disappointment among the fanbase. However, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich chose to see light at the end of the tunnel and channelled his inner Donald Trump while interacting with reporters after the game.

Spurs end streak: Gregg Popovich impersonates Donald Trump as Spurs playoffs streak ends

Speaking to the reporters after the loss to the Jazz, Gregg Popovich decided to mess with them by taking a page out of US President Donald Trump's book. When quizzed about his reaction to the end of Spurs' playoffs streak, Popovich said his focus is on the future, not the past. Gregg Popovich mimicked Donald Trump's famous 'fake news' line and added that he could not care less about the streak ending.

Gregg Popovich further said that he was happy with how his team played since the restart and believes it doesn't do any good to dwell on the past. The Spurs president further added that he plans to continue next season despite this season's disappointment. Greg Popovich had earlier said that he is taking things year-to-year and will decide his future at the end of the season.

Gregg Popovich announces that the Spurs’ 22-season playoff streak is not actually over.



“Fake news,” he said. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) August 14, 2020

Spurs were somewhat of a long shot to qualify for the playoffs and posted a 5-3 record since resuming action in Orlando. Players like Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl got a chance to showcase their skills while young players like Derrick White and Dejounte Murray also saw some game time. While things look bright, all attention will turn to the future of Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who has a player option for the 2020-21 season worth $27,739,975 according to Clutch Points. If DeRozan declines the option, he will become an unrestricted free agent. The All-Star is likely to take up the option with free agency expected to be a risky option considering the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBA playoffs matchups

The Portland Trail Blazers dramatically set up a Western Conference play-in climax against the Memphis Grizzlies as the red-hot unbeaten-in-the-bubble Phoenix Suns missed out on the NBA playoffs. Portland clinched the eighth seed in the West thanks to a nail-biting 134-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets, and while Suns ended 8-0 in the bubble, they needed the Nets to win to secure a play-in spot. The NBA is continuing with the Summer League/AAU style format with four games a day spread out over the course of the day with games set to be played every other day.

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Play-in winner

No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz

Oklahoma City vs. Houston Rockets (4/5 finish order yet to be decided)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers (4/5 finish order yet to be decided)

(Image Courtesy: AP)