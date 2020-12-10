Indian-American Pramila Jayapal Elected As Chair Of Congressional Progressive Caucus

Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has been elected as the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), making her one of the most pragmatic lawmakers in the upcoming 117th US Congress. The Executive Board of CPC is made up of 26 members and is representative of the diversity of caucus with more than half being people of colour and half being women. Among others, Indian- American Congressman Ro Khanna has been elected as Deputy Whip, while Congresswoman Rashida Talib as vice-chair for member services.

It's an incredible honor to be elected Chair of the @USProgressives as we fight for policy solutions that build power where it should be built: with the people. We have so much more to do to finally deliver a just and equitable America—and I'm ready to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/XlBygulvdp — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 9, 2020

'We'll transform the nation'

“As a lifelong organiser, I am honoured that my colleagues have elected me to lead the Congressional Progressive Caucus at this pivotal moment,” Jayapal said soon after her election on December 9. She added that the incoming caucus was aimed at reducing poverty, tackling racial inequality and help build the country better. Pointing out that America was amid a major crisis, she stated that Americans needed Congress, even more than before.

“We have massive crises knocking at our nation's door, and the work of the Progressive Caucus has never been more important. The American people need Congress to lead with vision, conviction, empathy, and dedication to people and families in every community who are struggling right now,” said Jayapal.

The upcoming caucus, which is scheduled to first meet on January 3, is predicted to play an important role in the Biden administration which is set to take the reigns of the nation. Recently, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris informed that the Joe Biden-led administration will 'ensure' the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest while adding that it will be 'free for all'. In a video shared on Twitter by the official account of the Biden-Harris presidential transition, US President-elect Joe Biden urged people to take responsibility and protect themselves from COVID-19. At the same time, Biden also promised to use the powers of the federal government to combat the virus in the best possible way.

