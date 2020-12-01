Covid Vaccine To Be Free For All: Kamala Harris Repeats Biden Administration's Assurance

Taking to Twitter, US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris informed that the Joe Biden-led administration will 'ensure' the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest while adding that it will be 'free for all'. In a video shared on Twitter by the official account of the Biden-Harris presidential transition, US President-elect Joe Biden urged people to take responsibility and protect themselves from COVID-19. At the same time, Biden also promised to use the powers of the federal government to combat the virus in the best possible way. Biden had before the election also promised that the vaccine would be free for all.

The Biden-Harris administration will ensure that a safe and effective vaccine will be free for all. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 1, 2020

"We all have a role to play in beating this crisis. The Federal government has vast powers to combat the virus and I commit to you, I will use all of those powers to lead a national coordinated response but the Federal government can't do this alone. Each of us has a responsibility in our own lives to do what we can do to slow the virus," said Joe Biden.

"None of these steps we're asking people to take, are not just political statements, every one of them is based on science," he added.

Read | Biden Speaks With UN Chief, Discusses Strengthening Partnership On Urgent Global Issues

US on track to begin immunization: Joe Biden

As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus, Joe Biden spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine and immunization process while informing the US is on track to begin the process by late December-early January. Speaking of the war against COVID-19, the democrat President-elect exuded confidence and said that there has been 'significant record-breaking progress in developing a vaccine'. Biden also spoke of the need to put a distribution plan in place to ensure that the entire country gets immunized at the earliest. This comes as three leading pharmaceutical brands Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca have declared the success of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Read | US President-elect Joe Biden Suffers 'hairline Fractures' In Foot, Will Need Walking Boot

"There's been significant record-breaking progress made recently in developing a vaccine and several of these vaccines look extraordinarily effective. It happens to be on track for the first immunisation to begin by late December-early January," said Joe Biden.

Read | Biden, Harris Stress Upon 'universal Message Of Compassion' In Guru Nanak Jayanti Message

The President-elect also highlighted the 'pain, loss and frustration' caused to people due to the virus that has led to the death of millions across the globe. He said that the people are growing tired of the virus but it is now that we all need to 'steel our spines, redouble our efforts, and recommit ourselves' to battle COVID-19. Biden also asked people to remember that 'we're in this together' and have a long way ahead.

Read | WHO Stays Resolute Over COVID-19 Origin Amid China's Claims: 'Will Start Study From Wuhan'