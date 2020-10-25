Indian Diaspora Protests Against 1947 'genocide' By Pakistan On People Of Kashmir

Indian diaspora on Saturday demonstrated outside Pakistan Consulate in Toronto, Canada against Pakistan’s attack and invasion on October 22, 1947. As per the ANI report, the diaspora in Canada called the day a ‘Black Day in humanity’s history’ and chanted slogans including “Band Karo Band Karo, Pakistan Dehshat Gandi Band Karo" (Pakistan! Stop Terrorism), "Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan - Sab Hai Hindustan,” to urge the Pakistani government to end the terrorism. One of the protesters informed that they had gathered outside the Consulate to demonstrate against the ‘genocide committed’ upon the people back in 1947 in Kashmir. On October 22, that year, Pakistan Army along with its tribal forces orchestrated an invasion into the valley where according to the demonstrator was ‘no provocation against Pakistani state’. He added the gruesome crimes that were carried out by the forces on the people on Kashmir.

#WATCH Canada: Indian diaspora staged a protest in Toronto on Saturday against Pakistan sponsored terrorism & observed 'Black Day' in remembrance of Pak's invasion of Kashmir in 1947.



Canada's Baloch Human Rights Council members also participated to express their solidarity. pic.twitter.com/yFmcstceHJ — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

Read - Nikki Haley Courts US-Indian For Trump; Says 'stopped Aid To Terror-harbouring Pakistan'

"We are gathered here to protest against the genocide committed upon the people of Kashmir in 1947 by the terrorist state of Pakistan. On October 22, Pakistan army and its tribal force organised gathered forces, led by a Pakistani major that invaded into Kashmir, a peaceful Kashmir where there was no provocation against the Pakistani state and its people...The tribal militia committed genocide and raped women and plundered the peaceful land of Kashmir," ANI quoted a protestor said.

Read - Indian Army Shoots Down Pakistan's Quadcopter At LoC In Jammu & Kashmir's Keran

‘Terrorism is not right’

Another protester reportedly said that the people had gathered outside the building to make the Pakistan government realise that “terrorism is not right”. Apart from the Indian diaspora in Canada, the members of the Baloch Human Rights Council Canada, Canadians for Human Rights Watch, Canada India Global Forum and NIMITTEKAM CANADA also reportedly participated in the demonstration. As per reports, the entire protest on October 24 was arranged by the Hindu Forum Canada and Indo-Canadian Kashmir Forum. Meanwhile, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from France, Maxette Pirbakas joined the Indian diaspora in Paris to protest outside the Pakistan embassy on October 22.

Another protestor said, "Today, on October 24, we are protesting in front of the Toronto consulate so that Pakistan government realises that terrorism is not alright."

Read - Pakistan To Remain In 'grey' List Of FATF Till February 2021

Read - Pakistan Lost Whopping $100 Million For Not Hosting Home Games Between 2009-2015

Image: ANI