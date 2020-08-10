Indians Joined By Vietnamese, Tibetans In Anti-China Protests At Capitol Hill

A group of Indian-Americans protested outside the Capitol Hill on August 9 against the expansionist behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). They were joined by Vietnamese-Americans and members of the Tibetan community as demonstrators raised pro-India and anti-China slogans and waived US flag.

After the violent clashes between Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan valley, similar anti-China protests broke out in several cities across the United States. The demonstrators participating in 'America Protest Against Communist China' in Washington opined that there is still a lot to be done apart from boycotting Chinese products.

Adapa Prasad, a community leader and former president of Overseas Friends of BJP, told ANI that China is on an expedition to grab foreign land and displaying the expansionist policy apart from “stealing, lying, backstabbing its neighbours including India". He said that China is not only trying to grab land in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh but they are also intimidating Bhutan.

“They have also claimed that the Tajikistan mountains belong to them. Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Russia are also victims of China's expansionist policies," said Prasad.

Bigger congregation planned

Prasad said that Indian-Americans in Washington DC have a people to people contact with all the victims of China’s expansionist behaviour like Vietnam, Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong. He indicated to hold a bigger congregation to protest against China in October. Kanwaljit Singh Soni, community leader and president of the Sikhs of America, said that China must compensate to the world for spreading coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the United States is reportedly planning to ramp up the arms sales to India, including longer-term weapons systems such as sophisticated armed drones, amid rising border tensions with China. During a virtual address on July 22, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.S.-India Business Council that it is important for India and the US to work together given the looming Chinese threat.

(With inputs from ANI)