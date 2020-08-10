Top US Official Says China, Russia And Iran Influencing Votes With 'covert' Measures

US top intelligence officials warned that Iran, China and Russia have been trying to "influence" US' November Presidential elections in a detailed report. It revealed that while Russia was vouching for the US President Donald Trump's win for its own vested interests, China and Iran were supportive of the democratic Presidential contender Joe Biden. A statement issued by the director of US counterintelligence stated that foreign entities were employing "covert and overt influence measures" to manipulate the votes and achieve these outcomes.

While Russia undermines Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s candidacy, China and Iran wanted to see President Donald Trump lose the November elections, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, William Evanina, said in the intelligence report. However, at a press conference, earlier, when asked by the reporters about intelligence reports, Trump said that “the last person Russia wants to see in the office is Donald Trump.” Further, he went on to say, China is the “real threat” who would "love" to see him lose the election to "sleepy Joe Biden", adding, “If Joe Biden was president China would own our country.” Further, he added, that China would “dream” to rule the United Staes of America.

Additionally, the Director of the National Counter-intelligence and Security Centre said in a statement that China viewed US President Trump as “unpredictable”, and the US assessed that the People’s Republic wouldn’t want President Trump to win re-election. He said in a statement that he released the information to help Americans “play a critical role in safeguarding our election.” In the report, Evanina said that “Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia establishment.” It added, “Iran seeks to undermine U.S. democratic institutions, President Trump, and to divide the country in advance of the 2020 elections.”

Meanwhile, Evanina noted that the Intelligence was primarily concerned about these "covert" potential activities by China, Russia, and Iran. “Our election should be our own. Foreign efforts to influence or interfere with our elections are a direct threat to the fabric of our democracy,” he added. At a White House briefing, however, Trump downplayed the concern when asked about meddling, saying, “It could be.” He then said, “Well, I don’t care what anybody says.” Further, when asked how the US administration plans to handle the situation, he said, “Well, we’re going to look at it very closely.”

