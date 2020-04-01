US' Pompeo Speaks To EAM Jaishankar On Coronavirus; Specifics Of Conversation Here

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which the former underlined the importance of continued close cooperation between the USA and India to combat the novel Coronavirus by strengthening global pharmaceutical supply chains. Taking to Twitter, Pompeo wrote, "Good call today with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the US India partnership."

'Our close cooperation is imperative'

Good call today with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the #USIndia partnership. Our close cooperation is imperative to combat the #coronavirus, including strengthening global pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing and supply chains. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 31, 2020

The death toll from deadly COVID-19 in the United States has increased to 3,415 and infection tally has increased to 175,067. Coronavirus cases are continuing to surge giving rise to fears of a potential US drug supply shortage prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. The United States' coronavirus toll on Tuesday exceeded the official China tally, according to Johns Hopkins, AFP reported.

Here's the US statement on the phone call:

READ | China tells Mike Pompeo to 'stop lying through your teeth' over coronavirus pandemic

India ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Monday (local time) said India and the US are maintaining strong and robust cooperation of medical specialists in the fight against coronavirus. Earlier this week, the United States had announced financial assistance of 274 million US Dollars to 64 countries including 2.9 million US Dollars to India to help the countries in their fight against coronavirus.

READ | COVID-19: Pompeo hints at easing Iran sanctions amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic in India

In India, the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,238, while three deaths were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

READ | North Korea threatens to cut off dialogue with US over sanctions, slams Mike Pompeo

READ | Mike Pompeo: US cutting aid to Afghanistan by $1 bn over dispute between rival leaders

(With ANI inputs)