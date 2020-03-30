North Korea Threatens To Cut Off Dialogue With US Over Sanctions, Slams Mike Pompeo

In an already intense relation between North Korea and the United States, Pyongyang warned Washington on March 30 that it would end all negotiations and even slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After Pompeo reportedly told other nations to remain “committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure” on North Korea over its policy of nuclear weapons, an unnamed official called those remarks “ludicrous” in a statement released by North Korean Central News Agency. According to reports, the official also accused US President Donald Trump of trying to “forge good relationship” by sending a letter to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and offering assistance on the drastic outbreak of COVID-19.

"Listening to Pompeo's ludicrous language made us give up on any hopes for dialogue," the official said, adding, "We will walk our way." The American diplomat had "unleashed insult at a country with which his president was willing to forge a good relationship", the official continued, referring to Donald Trump'’s letter.

‘Very serious times’

According to reports, while confirming that he had sent the letter to North Korea, Trump called these times as “very serious”. The US President also added that both North Korea and Iran, which are currently facing US sanctions are “going through something very strong”. In the letter to Kim, Trump reportedly expressed his wish to improve the relationship between both the nations and expressed to provide cooperation in the ‘anti-epidemic work’. North Korean official appreciated the letter but also noted that there are some challenges that still remain in bilateral relations. While North Korea has not publically declared the number of cases of coronavirus infections in the country, US has 142,793 cases and at least 2,490 fatalities.

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 34,804 lives worldwide as of March 30. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected at least 735,010 people. Out of the total infections, 156,122 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(With PTI inputs)

