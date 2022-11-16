US President Joe Biden is known for his goof-ups and his stumbles. The 79-year-old President had numerous events, where he stumbled while climbing stairs, be it stumbling before getting on the stage for the election campaign or on a world stage, the saga of Biden’s gaffes continues. One such incident happened on Wednesday when POTUSBiden stumbled on the stairs during his visit to a Mangrove Forest during G20 Summit in Bali.

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden stumbles at the stairs as Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds him during their visit to a Mangrove forest in Bali at #G20Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/5graKRK82K — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Biden, who tripped on the stairs, had Indonesian President Joko Widodo rescue him from a fall. On Wednesday, the US President joined other G20 world leaders including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Taman Hunta Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove forests to plant Mangrove trees. The event happened on the sideline of the G20 summit which is being organised in Bali. Through the symbolic gesture of planting the trees, the leaders joined hands to be part of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC). MAC is a joint initiative of Indonesia and UAE under the G20 presidency of Indonesia.

Biden’s stumbling saga continues

This is not the first time Biden has been caught stumbling on cameras. Earlier this month when the US president was campaigning for the midterms at Sarah Lawrence College in a rally he stumbled while he was climbing the stairs. The only thing he could say after the incident was “whoops!” Last year Biden had a similar incident when he stumbled walking up the stairs to Air Force One.

Not only this, Biden's fall from a bicycle earlier this year became a viral meme content for the netizens. The fall was so significant that the white house official had to reassure people saying, “As the President said his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed.” The 79-year-old Biden is the oldest president in American history. His frequent gaffes and stumbles are now becoming a matter of concern. One of the biggest questions that the Biden camp is dealing with is the question of whether the US President will run for re-election or not. When Former First Lady Michelle Obama was asked this question earlier this week, she seemed hesitant to give her full-on endorsement to Biden. Last month Biden told MSNBC that the decision to run for re-election “is too early to make.”