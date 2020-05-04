'Intelligence Has Reported To Me That I Was Correct': US President Trump On Covid Handling

President of the United States of America Donald Trump on Sunday defended himself over the handling of the Coronavirus crisis in the country. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the Intelligence Agency has reported that he was correct and that tens of thousands of lives have been saved because of his "early ban on China." Trump, further blamed "Fake News" for reporting wrong.

Since the US was hit with the deadly Coronavirus crisis, the Trump administration has been facing momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak.

Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct, and that they did NOT bring up the CoronaVirus subject matter until late into January, just prior to my banning China from the U.S. Also, they only spoke of the Virus in a very non-threatening, or matter of fact, manner... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

....Fake News got it wrong again, as always, and tens of thousands of lives were saved by my EARLY BAN of China into our Country. The people that we’re allowed were heavily scrutinized and tested U.S. citizens, and as such, I welcome them with open arms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in the US

Meanwhile, leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. Currently, there are a total of 1,88,029 cases of Coronavirus with around 68,587 deaths.

Meanwhile, New York -- one of the worst-hit spots in the US, has seen a total of 24,648 deaths and over 323,883 COVID-19 positive cases. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier had asserted that the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic is over. According to him, the numbers are saying that they can now control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 across the globe

First detected in China's Wuhan, at present, there are around 3,563,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 248,135 people. In a ray of hope, around 1,153,847 people are also reported to have recovered.

