Joe Biden Slams Trump For Blaming Former Obama Administration For COVID Situation In US

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden slammed his election rival and US President Donald Trump on Sunday for blaming former administration led by Barack Obama for the current situation of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Biden castigated Trump for ignoring the detailed response pandemic playbook put together by Obama’s National Security Council. He further criticised Trump for guttering the office created to tackle the pandemic situation and pulling out the CDC officials from China.

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote "We left a playbook. He ignored it. We created an office to prepare for pandemics. He gutted it. We had CDC officials in China to detect and contain outbreaks. He pulled them out. Trump can try and shift blame all he wants, but the fact is his actions left us unprepared".

READ | A referendum election in November? Trump allies see risks

We left a playbook. He ignored it.



We created an office to prepare for pandemics. He gutted it.



We had CDC officials in China to detect and contain outbreaks. He pulled them out.



Trump can try and shift blame all he wants, but the fact is his actions left us unprepared. https://t.co/NdsINZ307m — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

READ | Donald Trump tells Joe Biden to 'just go out and fight' sexual assault allegations

Biden further said that the pandemic is bigger than any individual or country. This moment requires all of us to come together across the nation and around the world to solve this crisis.

This pandemic is bigger than any one individual or country. This moment requires all of us to come together — across the nation and around the world — to solve this crisis. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

READ | Trump hoping US deaths stay below 100,000

Trump blames former President Obama for Coronavirus menace in US

During a White House presser on Thursday, a reporter asked Trump to explain how it makes sense to blame former President Barack Obama for testing problems pertaining to a virus that didn’t even exist until nearly three years after he left office. To which Trump replied by saying “The last administration left us nothing. We started off with bad, broken tests, and obsolete tests". He further blamed Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden for their poor handling of the 2009 H1N1 flu outbreak, which killed about 12,500 Americans. As of April 30, the coronavirus has killed more than 61,000 people in the US.

READ | Donald Trump issues first response as Kim Jong-un re-appears amid death rumours