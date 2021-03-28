Investigative Journalist Reveals Shocking New Theory On Missing Malaysia Airlines MH370

A French investigative journalist has alleged that the missing Malaysian Airlines flight 370 may have been shot down by the US Air Force seven years ago. According to The Sun, journalist Florence de Changy, who had been investigating the cause of the disappearance of flight MH370, has claimed in her new book that the passenger plane may have been shot down by the US Air Force in a failed attempt at re-routing the course of the aircraft. Changy suggests that the plane was carrying electric equipment to China without the US approval, which may have led to the confrontation by the US Air Force.

Malaysian Airlines flight 370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The plane, which was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, vanished from the ATC radars minutes after the takeoff. An unsuccessful international search effort led to no conclusive answers despite more than $100 million spent in the last seven years to search the missing plane in the depths of the Indian Ocean. All passengers and crew members on board the plane have been presumed dead.

'Biggest cover-up'

Changy, in her latest book titled ‘The Disappearing Act: The Impossible Case of MH370’ alleges that the US Air Force may have shot the plane deliberately in order to force stop or it may have been a big blunder. Changy has dubbed the official investigation into the disappearance of MH370 as “the biggest cover-up of recent times”. Changy believes the plane was carrying unapproved electronic equipment to China, which belonged to the US and led its Air Force to allegedly obstruct the route of MH370.

Changy has accused several major countries of being complicit in covering-up the matter, including the United Kingdom, China, France, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam. Changy, in her book, dismisses all other previous theories, including hijacking, fire onboard, drop in cabin pressure, etc.

(Image Credit: AP)